Swansea defender Kingsley signs four-year deal
Stephen Kingsley, who made his first-team breakthrough last season, has extended his stay with Swansea City until June 2020.
Swansea City defender Stephen Kingsley has signed a new four-year contract with the club.
The 21-year-old signed for Swansea from Scottish Championship side Falkirk in June 2014 and made four Premier League appearances last season after returning from a loan spell with Crewe Alexandra.
Kingsley previously had a stint at Yeovil Town and is delighted to have finally had a taste of top-flight action.
The left-back's previous contract was due to expire at the end of 2016-17, but he is now tied to the club until June 2020.
"The last six months have been a whirlwind," Kingsley told the club's official website.
"Everything has happened so quickly. But this is just the start for me. I am just looking forward to getting into the new season and trying to push on.
"It's great to get the new contract done. I now have the next four years to look forward to and it is time for me to push on."
