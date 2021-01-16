Swansea keep the pressure on Championship leaders Norwich with win at Barnsley

Swansea won 2-0 at Barnsley to keep up the pressure on leaders Norwich.

The hosts had the better of the first half before Ben Cabango gave Swansea the lead just before the half-time whistle was blown. Jamal Lowe added a second goal early in the second half.

Jack Walton and Victor Adeboyejo both returned to Barnsley’s starting line-up.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper made one change with Kyle Naughton recalled in place of Ryan Manning. New signing Ben Hamer was named among the substitutes following his move from Huddersfield.

Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman came out of his area early on to clear as Adeboyejo threatened.

And the forward then fired over from the edge of the area with Marc Guehi in close attendance as Barnsley applied early pressure.

Adeboyejo was making a nuisance of himself and he was in the thick of the action again, firing in a low shot from the right-hand side of the area which was saved by Woodman at his near post.

Following the resulting corner, Conor Chaplin saw his goal-bound shot blocked in a packed penalty area.

As the hosts continued to threaten, Chaplin’s attempted through-ball just evaded Cauley Woodrow.

Callum Styles fired a low 20-yard drive on target but it was straight at Woodman who made a comfortable save.

However, Swansea took the lead against the run of play in first-half stoppage time when a long throw from Connor Roberts was met by a glancing header from Cabango, with the ball going inside Walton’s right-hand post.

A mix-up in defence between Michal Helik and Mads Andersen led to the visitors increasing their lead in the 55th minute, with Lowe seizing on the loose ball and shooting past the exposed Walton.

Barnsley made a double substitution in the 62nd minute with Herbie Kane and Chaplin replaced by Romal Palmer and Carlton Morris. The latter was making his Barnsley debut after signing from Norwich.

Barnsley skipper Alex Mowatt saw his deflected shot loop over the bar before Woodman then came to his side’s rescue, making a superb save to keep out Callum Brittain’s rasping drive.

Walton was called into action at the other end, clawing away Roberts’ curling free-kick.

Another double substitution for the home side saw Adeboyejo and Michael Sollbauer make way for Luke Thomas and Toby Sibbick.

Barnsley threw men forward in the closing stages but they were unable to find a way through.

Swansea, who stretched their unbeaten run to six matches, are now four points behind Norwich.