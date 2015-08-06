Swansea must not rely on Ayew - Monk

Swansea City cannot pin their Premier League hopes on new signing Andre Ayew producing the goods, according to manager Garry Monk.

Ayew arrived in south Wales from Marseille in June following the expiry of his contract with the Ligue 1 outfit, netting his first goal in a friendly clash with Nottingham Forest last month.

But Monk insists Swansea must continue to perform as a team if they are to match last season's record-breaking achievement of finishing eighth with 56 points.

"He [Ayew] has all the credentials, skill and ability to do well," said Monk. "He's a great calibre of signing but it’s not down to one man to produce everything.

"He'll be working with the team and his quality and experience will help us.

"It helps the squad become competitive which we want in every position and it’s probably the first season I can remember we've had that.

"There are some more offensive, some more defensive and some have a mixture, and we will select the players in how we want to approach the particular games."

Swansea kick off their season at champions Chelsea on Saturday.