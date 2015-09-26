Swansea 'not up to scratch' on the road

Swansea City manager Garry Monk criticised his team's performance levels following their 3-1 Premier League defeat at Southampton on Saturday.

After falling behind to Virgil van Dijk's first-half opener, Monk elected to replace Bafetimbi Gomis and Jack Cork with Eder and Jefferson Montero at the break in a bid to turn the tide.

However, Southampton went on to stretch their advantage further through Dusan Tadic and Sadio Mane during the second period, before Gylfi Sigurdsson netted a late consolation from the penalty spot.

The result represents Swansea's third consecutive away defeat in all competitions, with their last win on the road coming at Arsenal at the back end of last season.

"We have not been up to scratch in the last two [Premier League] away games," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "We were not focused enough and possibly made too many mistakes today.

"They punished us and we never recovered from that.

"All three goals were disappointing. It was poor decision-making and individual errors. It's not good enough for the standard we have set here at the club.

"We pushed to try to get back. We got the goal then had a couple of chances to make it 3-2.

"It's difficult to assess straight after the game what went wrong."