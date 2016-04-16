Swansea safety not secure - Guidolin

Francesco Guidolin believes Swansea City still need more points to secure their Premier League status after losing 3-0 at Newcastle United.

The Welsh club were unable to build on last weekend's win over Chelsea as goals from Jamaal Lascelles, Moussa Sissoko and Andros Townsend sealed the victory for Newcastle, who are just three points adrift of fourth-bottom Norwich City.

Guidolin's men are 10 points clear of the drop zone despite Saturday's setback but the Italian insists Swansea still have work to do in the final four games.

"I think Newcastle deserved to win. Newcastle played better than us, with more intensity and focus but in the second half we had some situations, some possibility to score and maybe the match could have changed," Guidolin said.

"Maybe after three months of a hard run to improve our position in the table it is possible to have a bad day.

"I like to play with intensity like last Saturday [against Chelsea] but I know my job, I know my players, I know football and I know it's not easy every week, every match.

"We need some points. Mathematically, security to stay in the Premier League is not achieved and so we need some points. I don't know if it's one, two or three but it's important we don't relax. It's important to be focused."

Newcastle's first two goals came from corners as Swansea's struggles in defending set-pieces continued.

"When we don't have a good day, if we concede a goal, it's normally on set-pieces," Guidolin added.

"In the future I am sure we will change this situation."