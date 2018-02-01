Swansea swoop for Leicester's King

Swansea City have signed midfielder Andy King on loan from Leicester City until the end of the season.

The Welshman has featured in just 11 Premier League games for Claude Puel's side this season and last appeared in the Foxes' FA Cup third-round tie against Fleetwood Town on January 6.

King rose through the youth ranks at Leicester, making his debut in the 2007-08 season and going on to make 388 appearances for the club, winning titles in League One, the Championship and Premier League along the way.

The 29-year-old has made only two league starts since Puel was appointed manager in October, though, and was left out of the squad to face Everton on Wednesday night.

King's arrival at the Liberty Stadium fills the void left by the departure of Roque Mesa on loan to Sevilla, and follows the signing of Andre Ayew from West Ham.