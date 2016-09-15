Swansea winger Dyer out for two months

Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer will be out for two months as he requires surgery on an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 28-year-old has made two appearances this season but did not make the matchday squad for the most recent league meetings with Leicester City and Chelsea.

Swansea have now stated that he will have an operation to remove extra bone growth on his ankle - a procedure that is likely to keep him out until the middle of November.

"I am bitterly disappointed," Dyer told the club's official website.

Nathan Dyer to undergo ankle operation and will face two months on the sidelines: September 15, 2016

"I was feeling good after completing pre-season training and being involved in the friendlies and the first three games of the campaign.

"I started to feel some pain in my ankle after returning from the training camp in America. I saw a specialist last week and the MRI scan revealed the extra bone growth at the back of my ankle.

"There is not a lot I can do about it, but I am determined to work even harder after my operation to play my part for the team on my return."

Dyer, who joined from Southampton in 2009, signed a new four-year contract at the Liberty Stadium only last month after spending last season on loan at champions Leicester.