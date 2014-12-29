Swansea winger Montero ruled out for a month

The close-season signing from Mexican side Morelia has featured heavily for Swansea in the Premier League before having his progress checked by a hamstring setback sustained in the Boxing Day win over Aston Villa, when he was substituted after just 22 minutes.

And the Ecuador international will now miss a string of important games – starting with Monday's trip to Liverpool – as Garry Monk's men battle to stay in contention to secure a European place.

Following the Anfield clash, Swansea travel to QPR on New Year's Day before an FA Cup third-round tie at Tranmere Rovers and back-to-back home league matches against West Ham and leaders Chelsea.