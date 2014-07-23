Swansea's Vorm confirms Tottenham transfer

An impressive performer since moving to Swansea from Utrecht in 2011, Vorm has seen his first-choice status at the Liberty Stadium thrown into doubt by the recent signing of Lukasz Fabianski.

Speaking to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Vorm revealed he is now set to provide competition for Hugo Lloris, who started all but one Premier League match for Tottenham last season and recently agreed a new five-year deal.

"Every top club has two top goalkeepers in their squad," Vorm is quoted as saying.

"It suits the club's philosophy that there is broad selection [of players]. Especially when we see that Tottenham is active in a lot of competitions."

Vorm has played 89 Premier League matches for Swansea and was part of the Netherlands squad at the 2014 World Cup.

In addition to Lloris, Tottenham can also call on the services of veteran American Brad Friedel, who signed a new one-year deal last month at the age of 43.