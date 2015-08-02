Swindon Town 1 Liverpool 2: Benteke nets stunner on debut

Liverpool striker Christian Benteke struck a superb volley on his debut for the club in Sunday's 2-1 win over Swindon Town.

Benteke, who arrived from Aston Villa for a fee understood to be £32.5million last month, made his bow in this friendly at the County Ground and wasted little time in showcasing his talent.

Shortly after half-time, the Belgium international produced a stunning turn and volley into the top-left corner from 20 yards, before being replaced midway through the second period by match-winner Sheyi Ojo.

The clash also marked the debut of Roberto Firmino who, like Benteke, was brought off in the 67th minute of his maiden appearance since joining from Hoffenheim.

Benteke's wonder goal opened the scoring, but Jonathan Obika equalised shortly after the hour mark and it looked as though both sides would have to settle for a draw until Liverpool snatched victory through Ojo late on.

The friendly marked Liverpool's last before the start of their new Premier League campaign, which gets under way next Sunday at Stoke City - the site of their 6-1 demolition that concluded the previous campaign.

Liverpool were forced into an early change as Joe Allen picked up a knock and was replaced by Joao Teixeira, who went close with a curling shot midway through the first half.

And it was the Portuguese who teed up Benteke to open his Liverpool account in the 48th minute.

Teixeira flicked the ball onto the Belgian, who controlled on his chest before rifling an unstoppable volley into the top-left corner from just outside the box.

Benteke continued to look a threat, hooking Lazar Markovic's pass over the bar before having another effort ruled out for offside following Firmino's build-up play.

Swindon brought themselves level in the 63rd minute when Obika curled home from the right-hand corner of the area and came close to going in front when Anton Rodgers - son of Liverpool manager Brendan - sent a free-kick onto the roof of the net.

Alberto Moreno saw his lofted effort cleared off the line by James Dayton, but with three minutes remaining Ojo controlled a long pass forward and goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux - on trial at Swindon from Liverpool - could not keep out his angled shot.