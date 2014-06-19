Swiss assistant: France have found harmony

Pont and Switzerland head coach Ottmar Hitzfeld are preparing for Friday's meeting against France in Salvador on Friday.

Both sides started Group E with victories and as a result, an exciting clash is expected, with Didier Deschamps' France in excellent form.

France have scored 33 goals in their last 10 matches - of which eight have been wins - and Pont believes they are as good as he has seen in some time.

"Frankly, the current French team impresses me, they have found harmony," Pont said.

"France has always had technical quality, they have simply returned to their normal level, which they never should have left.

"It's extremely difficult to find their weak points, it is the first time I have experienced this in 13 years.

"We have to create their weak points, by improvising and taking each chance.

"We can't sit back and put 10 players behind the ball, we have to find ways against them."

Switzerland also played France in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, with neither side scoring in a 0-0 draw in Stuttgart.