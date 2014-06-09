Swiss defender Schar ready for World Cup

Schar was named in coach Ottmar Hitzfeld's 23-man squad for the tournament, despite missing much of the club campaign after undergoing surgery on a problem to his patellar tendon in January.

The 22-year-old is now adamant that he is fully fit ahead of Switzerland's World Cup opener against Ecuador on Sunday.

"I am fit," said the Basel defender. "In preparation I did everything and I'm ready for the World Cup."

Schar is aware of the importance of getting off to a good start with a win over Ecuador in Brasilia.

And Schar has called on his team-mates to approach the Group E match as if it was a final.

"It will be a groundbreaking game," Schar added.

"We only have three group matches and need to tackle the first like a final."