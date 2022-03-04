Sydney Old Firm friendly is in Rangers’ best interest – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst respects the decision to play against Celtic in Australia was made in the club’s best interests.

A number of fans of both Glasgow clubs have reacted angrily to this week’s news that they will compete against each other in the Sydney Super Cup in November.

Some Rangers fans appear particularly agitated that the event has been billed in Australia as a homecoming for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

Fans’ group Club 1872, the sixth largest shareholder in Rangers, this week wrote to the club seeking an explanation for the decision and claimed “alienating a significant portion of your supporter base cannot be seen as a sound commercial decision”.

When asked for his take on the decision ahead of Saturday’s visit of Aberdeen, Van Bronckhorst said: “We know there is going to be a big gap during the World Cup and I know the club is looking for friendly games, not only in that window but also in the international windows we have.

“I think it’s an opportunity for the club to go there and play for the fans who are based in Australia. And of course the club made the decision to go there because they do everything in the best interests of the club.

“For me, I just need to respect that decision and play a good couple of friendlies in Australia in November.”

A number of Rangers fans made their opposition heard during the club’s 1-0 win over St Johnstone on Wednesday and the Union Bears ultras group declared themselves “disgusted” with what they termed a “narrow-minded” decision.

Van Bronckhorst said: “We need all the support we have, which the supporters gave us on Wednesday.

“Of course they are entitled to their opinions, which is okay. On the other hand you see whey weren’t happy with the friendly obviously, when you heard them on Wednesday, but they also supported us.

“In the end we have to be successful. I think they are more than capable of still supporting the team because we want to be successful this season. I have no doubt the supporters will be fully behind us against Aberdeen.

“That’s all that matters. They have shown they are not happy about the friendly in November but still they are backing us as a team and as a club.”

Van Bronckhorst has come under scrutiny in recent weeks over his limited use of substitutes – the 83rd-minute introduction of Kemar Roofe in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Motherwell was the only one he made in two matches.

“I look at how the game is going but I don’t care about how many substitutions I make,” he said. “I care about the three points.

“That was the only thing on my mind during the game on Wednesday. Of course people will talk about no substitutions or whatever but it doesn’t bother me.

“I just want to go out and get the three points and take it game by game.”

Van Bronckhorst could have more options off the bench against the Dons after reporting that Filip Helander, Ryan Jack and Aaron Ramsey will be back.

Meanwhile, Rangers say UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings over children entering the Ibrox pitch during their recent game against Borussia Dortmund.

A statement added: “We have a zero-tolerance approach to those invading the pitch. In particular, any parent found to assist their child in entering the pitch area will be subject to club disciplinary policy.

“Our players have been advised that (they) should not provide a shirt to any spectator entering the pitch area.”