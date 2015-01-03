Sydney's Arnold wants technology in A-League

Arnold hit out at officials after his side were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against the Newcastle Jets in Wollongong on Saturday night.

The biggest gripe for Arnold was the controversial offside decision that denied Marc Janko what would have been a contender for goal of the season, a spectacular volley 11 minutes before half-time.

"They do it every week... they may as well just give the Championship trophy to the referees because they decide what's going on," said an irate Arnold.

"You can talk about the A-League and the standard, but until they lift their standards, and I know they're part-time, but every game I've watched in the A-League this year there is some rotten decisions that costs points.

"The refs ruin games every week and tonight they've ruined goal of the year."

Asked what needs to change, Arnold fumed: "Maybe [refs become] full-time.

"Or you do need video replays in Australia because they [the referees] are that bad."