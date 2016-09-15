Sykora enters Europa League record books with 12-second goal

Jan Sykora needed just 12 seconds to enter the Europa League record books by scoring the fastest goal in the competition's history in Slovan Liberec's visit to Qarabag on Thursday.

The midfielder coolly slotted into the bottom left-hand corner from the edge of the penalty area at the Dalga Arena to put Slovan into a swift 1-0 lead in the Group J contest, although Michel equalised for the hosts in the seventh minute.

Sykora's effort shaved a second off the former record set by Vitolo for Sevilla in a 3-1 victory over Villarreal in March 2015.

12 - Jan Sykora scored after just 12 seconds for Slovan Liberec against FK Qarabeg - the fastest goal in Europa League history. Rapid.September 15, 2016

Top 5 quickest Europa League goals

1) Jan Sykora - 12 seconds (Qarabag v Slovan Liberec, September 2016)

2) Vitolo - 13 seconds (Villarreal v Sevilla, March 2015)

3) Ismael Blanco - 15 seconds (AEK Athens v BATE, November 2009)

4) Keita Balde - 16 seconds (Ludogorets v Lazio, February 2014)

5) Juan Mata -18 seconds (Valencia v Club Brugge, February 2010)