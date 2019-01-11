Syria sack Stange after Jordan loss

Syria sacked coach Bernd Stange after their 2-0 loss to Jordan at the Asian Cup on Thursday.

Stange, who took over in February 2018, was dismissed after his side were left with just one point from two games in Group B.

Ahead of their final group match against Australia on Tuesday, Syria opted for change, confirming the sacking of Stange in a statement.

Stange became the second coach to be sacked inside the first week of the tournament.

Thailand dismissed Milovan Rajevac after their heavy loss to India in Group A and they bounced back with a 1-0 win over Bahrain on Thursday.