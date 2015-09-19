Syrian family meet Ronaldo as part of Real Madrid tour

Uosama Alabed Almohsen - the Syrian man tripped up by a journalist while seeking safety in Hungary - and his family have met Real Madrid stars as part of a stadium tour put on by the club.

Almohsen was tripped close to Hungary's border with Serbia last week - one of the more high-profile locations in Europe's refugee crisis over recent weeks.

Travelling with children Zied and Mohammad, Almohsen came to the world's attention following the incident and was later invited by Madrid president Florentino Perez to enjoy a tour of the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

Madrid - who have donated to help those refugees taken in by Spain - also invited Almohsen and his family to the first team's final training session before Saturday's clash with Granada where they met coach Rafael Benitez as well as Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Syrian family will be present for the La Liga match, again at the invitation of Perez.

Mr Almohsen said on Thursday: "It's a dream come true. I love Real Madrid, they're my favourite team and my whole family's too.

"I'm very grateful for the welcome given to us by the president. In Syria we dreamed of seeing a Real Madrid match, and now that's going to come true. I'm really happy."