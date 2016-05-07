Szczesny: If I was Chelsea manager, I'd buy Nainggolan in a heartbeat

On-loan Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny said team-mate Radja Nainggolan is perfectly suited to the Premier League amid interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea are reportedly close to signing Roma midfielder Nainggolan as incoming manager Antonio Conte attempts to shape his squad at Stamford Bridge.

And while Szczesny would like to see Nainggolan remain in Serie A, the Arsenal loanee admitted he would try everything to sign the Belgium international if he was manager of Chelsea.

"He's definitely a fantastic fit for English football – he's very strong, physical and tough," Szczesny told Four Four Two.

"He's not afraid of anyone and he will fight for 90 minutes in every game. Combine that with very advanced technical skills and you have a complete player.

"If I was Chelsea manager, I'd buy him in a heartbeat. But I hope it's not the case and that he'll stay with us."

Nainggolan has scored five goals in 33 Serie A appearances this season.