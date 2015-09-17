Szczesny out four to six weeks with finger injury

Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is expected to be out for four to six weeks following his collision with Luis Suarez during Wednesday's Champions League game with Barcelona.

The Poland international - on loan at the Serie A side from Premier League team Arsenal - was caught on the hand by Suarez early in the second half as the Uruguay striker stretched for the ball in the 1-1 draw.

Szczesny was forced off and replaced by Morgan De Sanctis as Roma secured a share of the spoils with the Champions League holders at the Stadio Olimpico.

But scans of the injury on Thursday revealed that he did not suffer a fracture to the finger injured in the incident.

A statement on Roma's official website read: "Tests have confirmed that Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny did not sustain a fracture to the fourth finger of his left hand against Barcelona, despite having to come off injured in the second half after a clash with Luis Suarez.

"Tests did reveal that Szczesny, who is on loan from Arsenal and has started all four of Roma's competitive games this season, suffered a ligament strain to the finger.



"It is estimated that Szczesny, who has so far made 23 appearances for the Polish national side, will be out for between four and six weeks."