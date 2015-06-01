Szczesny plans Arsenal stay

Poland international Wojciech Szczesny is happy at Arsenal and wants to see out his contract.

Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal, who successfully defended their FA Cup crown after Szczesny kept a clean sheet in Saturday's 4-0 win over Aston Villa at Wembley.

Szczesny - out of contract in 2018 - has not played in the Premier League since he was dropped on New Year's Day, with manager Arsene Wenger favouring David Ospina.

And despite the possibility of a new keeper arriving at the Emirates Stadium, Szczesny has no plans to leave.

"I am very grateful for the manager, he has been good with me over these last couple of months and has shown all the faith in the world in me and I am very thankful for the chance to play in the cup final and am very glad of a clean sheet," the 25-year-old said.

"You [media] like to speculate, but I am happy where I am.

"I have got all the support in the world from the manager and I have fantastic relations with him, so you can stop the gossip now because I am here for good. I will stay."