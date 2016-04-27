Szczesny wants Roma stay

On-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has confirmed he is seeking to make his move to Roma permanent as his one-season loan deal comes to an end.

The Poland international remains contracted to Arsenal but says he has told his parent club he wants to stay in the Italian capital at Roma.

Szczesny was loaned out after Arsenal signed former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech and has been a constant in Roma's team, having played 31 league games this season.

"I want to stay here. It all depends on me, of course. I want it to happen, and I know that Roma and Arsenal will talk about it, so we'll see what happens," he told Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

"I'm happy to have helped the team and to try and win the title should be the next target of this club."

Roma are third in the Serie A table after 35 games, 14 points off champions Juventus, who have confirmed a fifth-straight Scudetto.