Taarabt: Chelsea 'turn me on'

Taarabt, who joined QPR for a reported £1 million from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, was an integral part of the Hoops' promotion charge, scoring 19 goals as Neil Warnock's side finished top of the Championship.

But the 22-year-old midfielder, who recently claimed to have quit the Moroccan national team after being left out of an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria, has revealed he would be tempted by a switch across West London.

"I love the London clubs very much," Taarabt told Football365.fr.

"I do not hide the fact I find Chelsea a turn on, although I would prefer to play regularly at QPR to being on the bench for a season at Chelsea. Now, if they told me I'd play 20 games per season, I think I'd be very tempted."

Taarabt played 16 matches for Spurs during his spell at White Hart Lane, but quickly grew frustrated at what he considered a lack of first team opportunities.

But despite his previous association with Tottenham, the explosive starlet has also stated an interest in joining Arsenal.

"The idea is very appealing," he said. "Especially since there is also Samir Nasri, who I know very well, but after that, there is a real possibility of playing the minimum."