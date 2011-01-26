Taarabt regrets joining Spurs over Arsenal

The Moroccan could soon be on his way back to the top flight with after scoring 13 goals to send Neil Warnock’s side to the top of the Championship.

But he still feels that the man he calls 'a legend' - Arsene Wenger - would have been better equipped to nurture his talent than those at White Hart Lane.

“I would have had a better chance at Arsenal. I would progress with Arsene Wenger. He is a legend in France, one of the best managers in the world," he told the London Evening Standard.

The former Lens starlet claims he nearly signed for the Gunners in 2007 before eventually deciding to join Tottenham on a permanent deal after being persuaded by former Arsenal scout Damien Comolli.

“He was at Arsenal then. But, when I was going to go to Arsenal, he moved to Tottenham," he said.

“He told me: 'Come to Tottenham. We want to do like they do at Arsenal and take the best young players in the world. You're going to have a better chance there.' I believed him.

“This was a mistake and I regret it. Tottenham tried to do it like Arsenal but it's a different culture."

Taarabt still believes that he would have been better off under Wenger and says he would love to play at Emirates Stadium in the future, although he admits he has never discussed a move with the Frenchman.

"I like the way Arsenal play. If Arsenal come, of course, I'll be very happy."

By Matt Kenny