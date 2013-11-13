Tabarez calls for Uruguay focus after Jordan rout

The visitors dominated the game in Amman and were convincing winners of the FIFA World Cup intercontinental play-off first leg, although their boss was less than impressed.

Maxi Pereira and Christian Stuani gave the South Americans a 2-0 lead going into the break, with Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Rodriguez and Edinson Cavani completing the rout in the second half.

With the second-leg in Montevideo on Tuesday, Uruguay are favourites to qualify for Brazil 2014, but Tabarez called for focus from his side.

"We have not played very well, but we always have to think that the opponent against us will give their best," he said. "Although the potential of Jordan is not the same as the other teams we face in the qualifiers.

"This is a reality, but this team throughout the Asian Round had not lost a home game. We wanted to inhibit them and did it very well, since they do not have the strength we have with our individuality."

Uruguay will go into the second leg full of confidence given they have not lost a competitive match at home since October 2009.