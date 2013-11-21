Tabarez dismisses World Cup seeding advantage

The South American nation join Spain, Argentina, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and Colombia as one of the seven top-ranked teams in the draw, while hosts Brazil will also be a top seed.

But when quizzed on whether it would give his side a favourable draw, Tabarez insisted it was irrelevant.

He said: "If we had not been seeded we could get good opponents too.

"The other top seeds, and all other teams, Holland, England, Italy, they are all great teams that can get anyone."

Uruguay booked their place at next year's tournament with a 5-0 aggregate victory over Jordan, all five goals coming in the first leg, and Tabarez stressed his side did not set out to humiliate their opponents in the goalless second leg.

"No, we did not come to thrash the rival," he continued. "Those results are always circumstantial, and obviously that result helped our opponents to prepare differently for this game, putting a lot of emphasis on the defensive side, and well, they got their goal.

"Nobody can say that I underestimated them. It was said that I gave too much credit to an opponent that was lacking in quality and ability.

"People who have experienced the football we have know how these things are, so you should always proceed with great respect, and accept reality.

"The main reason we did not win was a good approach by Jordan."

The draw for the group stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup is made on December 6.