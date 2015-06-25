Tabarez furious over Cavani-Jara incident

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has voiced his disapproval at the events that led to Edinson Cavani's dismissal in a 1-0 Copa America quarter-final defeat to Chile.

Cavani raised a hand to Gonzalo Jara's face after the Chile defender appeared to poke the Paris Saint-Germain forward in the backside with a finger - an act of provocation that went unnoticed by the referee.

Tabarez reacted with fury to the decision to show Cavani a second yellow card and suggested Jara's actions justified Cavani's response.

"Regarding the [refereeing decisions] I will refer to the images and photographic evidence," he said. "That is where the truth lies.

"I do apologise because I didn't need to leave my technical area but I did it trying to stop what was going on and the only thing I said to the referee was that he sent off a player that didn't foul anybody.

"Cavani's red card is so obvious and there is photographic evidence where you can see what happened and what was the incitement."