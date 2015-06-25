Tabarez furious over Cavani-Jara incident
Gonzalo Jara's wandering hands left Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez furious following Edinson Cavani's red card against Chile.
Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has voiced his disapproval at the events that led to Edinson Cavani's dismissal in a 1-0 Copa America quarter-final defeat to Chile.
Cavani raised a hand to Gonzalo Jara's face after the Chile defender appeared to poke the Paris Saint-Germain forward in the backside with a finger - an act of provocation that went unnoticed by the referee.
Tabarez reacted with fury to the decision to show Cavani a second yellow card and suggested Jara's actions justified Cavani's response.
"Regarding the [refereeing decisions] I will refer to the images and photographic evidence," he said. "That is where the truth lies.
"I do apologise because I didn't need to leave my technical area but I did it trying to stop what was going on and the only thing I said to the referee was that he sent off a player that didn't foul anybody.
"Cavani's red card is so obvious and there is photographic evidence where you can see what happened and what was the incitement."
