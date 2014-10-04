Tabarez: Suarez brings 'extra motivation'

Barcelona striker Suarez, 27, is banned for another eight competitive internationals, but was selected and could play friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Tabarez explained his decision on Friday and said Suarez, suspended for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup, could eventually have his ban reduced.

The 67-year-old coach has signed a contract through to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"I believe it is important for Luis Suarez to keep in contact and training with the national team despite the ban, not only for him but for the national team overall and his team-mates," Tabarez said.

"We have to see the things positively, because given his circumstances he could be given a ban reduction.

"Eventually at some point of the World Cup qualifying campaign we will have a fantastic addition to the national side in Suarez and we should look at it from that point of view.

"We don't want him to lose contact, even if he can't play officially.

"I have to say that his reinstatement is something which is very important for us. It will be a big moment when Luis Suarez goes back to national team after the World Cup.

"His presence at these games will be an extra motivation, beyond what we always get from him and could help bring us good results."

Tabarez has opted to rest Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, who has struggled early in the season.

Cavani has scored just three goals in eight Ligue 1 matches this season, and Tabarez was unimpressed by his performance in PSG's 3-2 win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

"I thought it was the moment to give Edinson Cavani some rest. I have spoken with him about all of it," Tabarez said.

"We wanted to prevent him from travelling for this game and from playing too many matches. In exchange he will be able to do other kinds of physical work.

"Eventually it is all about how we battle this problem of fatigue. I think we need to decrease the number of matches he has to play and take advantage of this time to work physically, all footballers need that sometimes.

"I can prove this when I watched the game between PSG and Barcelona, Cavani was not at his best and I told him that as well. He is not at his best and he is not scoring goals. If that carries on it could increase the risk of injury.

"We think in these two games we can handle his absence and we can have him back in November when we have two other games."

Uruguay squad:

Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco Da Gama), Maximiliano Pereira (Benfica), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Emiliano Velazquez (Getafe), Gaston Silva (Torino), Martin Caceres (Juventus), Alvaro Pereira (Sao Paulo), Mathias Corujo (Universidad de Chile), Egidio Arevalo (UANL Tigres), Diego Arismendi (Nacional), Camilo Mayada (Danubio), Gaston Ramirez (Hull City), Nicolas Lodeiro (Corinthians), Cristian Rodriguez (Atletico Madrid), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Defensor Sporting), Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Christian Stuani (Espanyol), Abel Hernandez (Hull City), Diego Rolan (Bordeaux), Jonathan Rodriguez (Penarol)