Tabarez: Uruguay needed to win

Oscar Tabarez said a win over Jamaica was crucial for his Uruguay side ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Argentina in September.

Uruguay defeated Jamaica 3-0 on Monday in a dead rubber, after they had already been eliminated in the Copa America Centenario group stages.

Abel Hernandez and Mathias Corujo found the net for the South Americans, either side of an own goal to Je-Vaughn Watson at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Tabarez said the result was an important one to ensure Uruguay did not go into their next 2018 World Cup qualifiers with a losing streak.

"We have had a bad tournament, and we did not expect to be eliminated in the first stages," the 69-year-old said.

"We had to get out of this negative streak. The win allows us to better prepare for what is coming in September, mainly the clash against Argentina.

"Today we scored three goals and we could have had three or four more. We needed the win, we came to achieve that and we have to be happy after getting it."

Uruguay sit top of the CONMEBOL qualifying group on 13 points, bettering Ecuador on goal difference, while Argentina are two points adrift in third place.