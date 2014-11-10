Talisca replaces injured Lucas in Brazil squad

Lucas struck the opening goal in PSG's 2-0 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, but suffered a bruised right foot during the game.

Despite completing the 90 minutes, it was announced on Monday that Lucas would be forced to miss Brazil's games with Turkey on Wednesday and Austria six days later.

A statement on the Brazilian Football Confederation's website read: "The medical department of Paris Saint-Germain came into contact with the Brazilian team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar and announced that the attacker will not be able to participate in the games of the Brazilian team against Turkey (November 12) and Austria (November 18).

"Lucas suffered a bruised right foot in the game of PSG in the French championship, in which he scored a goal in his team's victory by 2-0 at Olympique [Marseille]."

Talisca's call-up is his first to the senior side, though he has represented his country at Under-20 and Under-21 levels.

He has scored nine goals in 14 appearances for Portuguese champions Benfica this term, including a late winner in their last UEFA Champions League fixture - a 1-0 win over Monaco.