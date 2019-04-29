Talks continue over new date for Bolton’s clash with Brentford

Discussions remain ongoing over the rescheduling of Bolton’s Championship fixture against Brentford.

Wanderers’ troubled season hit its lowest point on Friday after the home game was called off, with the club’s players refusing to play in protest at unpaid wages.

Bolton have been told by the English Football League they must fulfil their two outstanding league fixtures as Laurence Bassini’s proposed takeover appears to be thrown into doubt.

It is hoped the Brentford match will be played this week, although contrary to some reports nothing has been agreed.

“Discussions have continued with Bolton Wanderers, Brentford and other relevant parties throughout the course of the past 48 hours in regards to the rescheduling of last weekend’s Sky Bet Championship fixture,” said a statement by the EFL.

“There have been suggestions in the public domain that that the game could potentially take place on Wednesday 1 May 2019. However, Bolton Wanderers have not yet confirmed this will be the case and the EFL will advise via the appropriate channels as soon as a definitive decision is reached.

“EFL regulations do provide for any match to be played within four days of the end the normal playing season.”