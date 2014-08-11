Tavecchio elected the new president of FIGC

It took three rounds of ballots for favourite Tavecchio - the previous vice-president - to win, eventually doing so with 63.33 per cent of the vote to beat former Italy and Milan midfielder Demetrio Albertini to the job.

Tavecchio - who failed to reach the required majority in the opening two rounds - had faced intense criticism over his bid to be named president after allegedly using a racial slur in the build-up to the election.

The 71-year-old reportedly made reference to "banana eaters" in response to the influx of foreign players in Serie A at a meeting of Italy's amateur leagues last month.

Football's governing body, FIFA, subsequently ordered the FIGC to investigate, and Italian football was divided over its support for Tavecchio.

However, he has now won the vote and replaces former incumbent Giancarlo Abete, who resigning following Italy's group-stage elimination from the World Cup.

Reports in the Italian media have suggested that Tavecchio will now look to appoint former Juventus manager Antonio Conte as Italy's new head coach, as Cesare Prandelli too left his role following the World Cup.