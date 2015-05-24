Taylor close to signing new Swansea contract

Swansea City full-back Neil Taylor is close to signing a new contract with the club, according to manager Garry Monk.

The Wales international has been a regular at left-back this season after re-assuming the position from Ben Davies, who departed for Tottenham ahead of the 2014-15 season.

Taylor has been linked with a move away from Swansea on a number of occasions in recent seasons, but now looks set to agree a new deal at the Liberty Stadium.

Asked about the situation regarding Taylor's contract, Monk said: "Hopefully really close. Neil wants to commit to the club.

"We're very happy to have him here, he's had a fantastic season.

"Obviously he's missed the last couple of years in terms of being a regular. I've given him that opportunity this season to try and progress and he's done well, and it's allowed him back onto the international stage as well.

"Going forward, we're looking to secure Neil at the club."



Meanwhile, Gerhard Tremmel hinted he could be on his way out of south Wales prior to Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace and Monk says the German, along with fellow reserve goalkeeper David Cornell, may well have played his last game for the club.

"I've already spoken to those guys in terms of the future," he added. "We are trying to strengthen that area and there will be another keeper coming in. It's an area that I've identified.



"Obviously we've had Dai Cornell as well. I feel for those players - moving on would probably be a better option for them."