Liverpool report: Staggering Trent Alexander-Arnold deal details emerge in 'contract certainty'

Liverpool may now be heading for the unavoidable as Trent Alexander-Arnold's future becomes somewhat clearer.

The Merseysiders are a staggering ten points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a commanding 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai helped Arne Slot's side to a 19th top-flight win of the season so far.

But with silverware still the forefront focus of everyone at Anfield, could Liverpool now have been handed a key update regarding Trent's future that we are all blatantly unaware of?

Trent Alexander-Arnold's heavily-reported move to Real Madrid is now said to be a 'certainty'

Alexander-Arnold's rumoured move to Real Madrid now looks a given (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever since he was a teenage boy, Alexander-Arnold has dominated the Premier League and has pretty much won all there is to win in England. Now set to claim his second top-flight crown with the Reds, it is no secret Trent has desires to play elsewhere across the world.

So can Slot really be mad at the Three Lions international - ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now - for wanting to try football in a different continent? We think not.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is enjoying a superb first season in England (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Cadena SER, Alexander-Arnold's move to the Bernabeu is now seen as a 'certainty', despite Liverpool's best attempts to keep him beyond this season.

Set to link up with England pal Jude Bellingham, Trent has a verbal agreement with the reigning UEFA Champions League holders for a four-year deal. Transfermarkt value the defender at €75m (£62.2m).

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liverpool are believed to know what is happening and that is why Conor Bradley has been promoted and started more this season. The 21-year-old has so far made 22 appearances under Slot and is heavily fancied to become the Merseysiders' no.1 choice at right-back next season.

"I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public - and this one won't be either," said Trent when asked about his future in 2024.

Conor Bradley may be the replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's humble opinion, Trent's radio silence on the matter suggests to us he is close to leaving the club - but did he silently tell us this in his interview with editor Matthew Ketchell back in January 2024?

Liverpool are in Premier League action this week as they take on Newcastle United at Anfield.