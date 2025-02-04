Liverpool report: Trent Alexander-Arnold's future is '90 per cent' decided

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold looks almost likely to leave the club this summer

Trent Alexander-Arnold's proposed move from Liverpool to Real Madrid is reported to now be over '90%' completed.

The Three Lions international - ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now - has still yet to confirm where his future lies given his contract at Anfield is due to expire in June.

Reports from Spain in recent months suggest the 26-year-old is leaning towards a move to Real Madrid where he will be reunited with long-term pal Jude Bellingham, but how close is the proposed transfer from being completed?

Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid said to be 90% completed

Liverpool star and Real Madrid target, Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to new information from AS, Alexander-Arnold's move to Spain is now edging closer and closer, with his decision now set on joining the current European champions.

Officials at Real Madrid are said to be cautious about celebrating prematurely, not until the deal is sealed - but that moment appears imminent more than likely at this stage of negoatations.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several other options from the Spanish giants have in the past been touted which included the likes of Pedro Porro from Tottenham and Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

Dani Carvajal's injury this season has thrown a further spanner into the works with Carlo Ancelotti's side in desperate need of a new right-back ahead of a busy summer and 2025/26 campaign.

"I want to be a Liverpool player this season [as a minimum] is what I will say," Alexander-Arnold said earlier this year.

"I have been at the club 20 years now. I have signed four or five contract extensions, and none of those have been played out in public -- and this one won't be either."

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it has been abundantly clear all along that Trent has had his heart set on joining Real Madrid this summer. Bidding to be remembered as one of the best right-backs of all time, there is no better place to do so than with Los Blancos.

Liverpool are back in action this weekend as they travel to Championship side Plymouth Argyle on Sunday in the fourth round of this season's FA Cup.