Team of the week: Double centurion Mo Salah and safe hands Bernd Leno make the cut... find out who else is in the team

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno, Fulham

The German’s excellent form has helped to lift Fulham into the top half of the Premier League. He made an impressive five stops during the Cottagers’ 5-0 rout of West Ham on Sunday, helping his side to keep their fifth clean sheet of the season.

Defender: Pascal Groß, Brighton

Despite not playing in his usual position, Groß was integral to Brighton’s attack during their 1-1 draw with Burnley at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday. The German created six chances for his team-mates before providing a pinpoint cross for team-mate Simon Adingra’s late equaliser.

Defender: Nathan Aké, Manchester City

The Dutch defender put in another impressive performance for Manchester City as they produced a second-half comeback at Kenilworth Road. Ake completed nine clearances and won seven out of his eight duels as he helped steer his side to victory after failing to win in their previous four games.

Defender: Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool

Van Dijk has looked back to his imperious best this season and he put in another rock-solid display during the Reds’ late victory over Crystal Palace. He completed 90 passes while also making eight clearances and winning eight of his nine duels. With Arsenal’s defeat to Aston Villa later on Saturday, Liverpool are sitting pretty in top spot and are now 7/2 to win the Premier League.

Defender: Destiny Udogie, Tottenham

The Italian impressed Spurs fans again with his usual energy down the left flank in his side’s 4-1 rout of Newcastle on Sunday. He opened the scoring early on after turning in Son Heung-min’s cross but was equally impressive defensively, making four clearances and eight recoveries.

Midfielder: Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham

Udogie’s team-mate Kulusevski was at the heart of everything good Tottenham did going forward on Sunday. The Swede completed 36 out of his 40 passes and created five chances for his team-mates as Tottenham lifted themselves to fifth in the table. Ange Postecoglou’s men are now 2/1 to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

Midfielder: Simon Adingra, Brighton

The 21-year-old continued his impressive recent form as he secured his side a point against Burnley after nodding home an equaliser deep into the second half. The goal capped off an impressive all-round day for the Ivorian, who also created four chances and made three recoveries during the match.

Midfielder: Richarlison, Tottenham

Kulusevski is joined in midfield by his Tottenham team-mate Richarlison. The Brazilian has had a tricky start to the campaign after undergoing hip surgery but Spurs fans will be hoping that his brace on Sunday is a sign of things to come. Remarkably, the first of his two goals against Newcastle was the first that he had scored with his feet for Tottenham since his £50 million move from Everton back in the summer of 2022.

Forward: Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

The Egyptian played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s second-half comeback against Crystal Palace, registering his 200th goal for the Reds as well as his 150th Premier League strike in the process. His assist for Harvey Elliott’s late winner took the Reds to the top of the table as they aim to lift their second Premier League title.

Forward: Raúl Jiménez, Fulham

Jiménez’s return to form will be a welcome sight for Fulham fans as he notched his fourth Premier League goal in his last five games during their demolition of West Ham on Sunday. His powerful header opened the scoring and helped continue his side’s strong form in recent weeks, with Sunday's victory the fourth game in a row in which they have scored at least three goals. They’re 15/2 to repeat that feat at Newcastle this weekend.

Forward: Son Heung-min, Tottenham

Son gives our Team of the Week a truly Tottenham flavour. The Spurs talisman was a constant threat throughout their demolition job on fellow Champions League-chasers Newcastle, assisting the first two before getting his well-deserved goal late on from the spot, as Postecoglu’s men picked up their first league victory in five games.

The team is based on the following metrics:

xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot

G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored

xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas

xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions

xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point