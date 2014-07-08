Tearful Luiz sorry for semi-final mauling

The host nation had no answer to Germany during the FIFA World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, conceding four goals in a six first-half minutes, after Thomas Muller had given Joachim Low's side the lead in the 11th minute.

Luiz, who had replaced the suspended Thiago Silva as captain for the semi-final in Belo Horizonte, was at the heart of a defence ripped apart by Germany and had few answers after the demoralising defeat.

Former Brazil international Carlos Alberto had questioned why the likes of Luiz, Silva and Neymar had shown so much emotion in previous games when singing the national anthem and after winning, and the tears returned again on Tuesday.

"I just wanted to give a joy to my people, my people, who spends so much (time) suffering. Unfortunately, I could not," a tearful Luiz said when interviewed on the pitch after the final whistle.

"Sorry everyone, sorry to all Brazilians. Just wanted to see my people smile.

"They (Germans) were much better, prepared better. Made four goals in six minutes.

"It is a day of great sadness and a lot of learning."

Goalkeeper Julio Cesar also struggled to explain Brazil's performance, after picking the ball out of his net seven times in Belo Horizonte.

The hosts had conceded four goals at the World Cup before the semi-final.

"Explaining the inexplicable is very complicated," the 34-year-old keeper said.

"We must recognise the great German football, (they have been) playing together for six years.

"Until now, everything was very beautiful."