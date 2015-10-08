Tebas sides with Barcelona over Turan registration

La Liga chief Javier Tebas says Barcelona should be allowed to register winger Arda Turan despite the club's ongoing transfer ban.

The Camp Nou outfit are under a transfer ban for breaching rules relating to registering youth players, which runs until January 4 and means the club are unable to register either Turan or Aleix Vidal - both signed from Sevilla in the close-season.

However, after Rafinha suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury that will rule him out for the next few months, Barca approached FIFA and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for an exemption to the rule.

FIFA appears to be standing firm, despite Barca's continued attempts to gain a resolution, with Tebas weighing into the debate to back the club's stance.

Speaking at The Sport Business Summit in London, he said: "In Spain, we have the law that if the player is out for five months injured then you're able to replace him.

"So, I believe that Barcelona should be able to replace Arda Turan."