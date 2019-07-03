Teemu Pukki agrees new three-year deal with Norwich

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has signed a new three-year contract with the Premier League club.

Pukki arrived at Carrow Road last summer from Danish side Brondby and went on to score 29 league goals to help drive the Canaries towards the Sky Bet Championship title.

Norwich also hold the option of a further 12-month extension at the end of the Finland international’s new deal.

“I had an unbelievable first year here and everyone made it easy for me and my family for this to feel like home and we are really happy to stay here a bit longer,” Pukki, 29, said on the Norwich website.

“I am really proud of last season. It was the best season I have ever had and I think we will understand what we really did when we play our first (Premier League) game at Anfield.

“Last season will help us a lot in this season. I think the togetherness we have in this team will help us a lot and help the new players settle in.”

Pukki has had spells at Spanish club Sevilla, in Germany with Schalke and also in Scotland at Celtic before finding form with the Canaries.

The much-travelled Finland frontman is confident he can make an impact in England’s top flight.

“It (Premier League) is the best league in the world so obviously I wanted to play there as well and now it’s happening, so I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

“Almost as soon as it (the fixtures) came out, I saw the schedule and a lot of my family are Liverpool fans so it’s actually nice to start there and what better place to start than with the Champions League winners.

“We will go there and will try to do our best and hopefully come away with a result.

“I’m looking forward to playing against all the big teams, it will be a nice experience but I can’t wait for all of the games to start.”

Norwich also announced earlier on Wednesday midfielder Todd Cantwell had signed a new contract which will run until 2022.

Cantwell, 21, came through the club’s youth ranks and made 24 appearances in all competitions last season.

The Norfolk club have, meanwhile, been granted permission to speak to Partick Thistle winger Aidan Fitzpatrick as the teenager closes in on a move to Carrow Road.

The 18-year-old scored seven goals for Ladbrokes Championship side Thistle last season, and had also been linked with a switch to Rangers during January.

Norwich have reportedly offered a deal in the region of £350,000 with additional fees depending on appearances and also a sell-on fee for the Scottish side.

Partick Thistle chief executive Gerry Britton said: “To be honest, we want to keep Aidan at the club and had already turned down several bids from Norwich, the only club to approach us about him.

“However, he and his advisers believe that this latest offer is too good to turn down.

“Having made it clear there was nothing we could do to change their minds, with great reluctance we agreed to let him speak to them, as we believe he still could have made further progress at Thistle.”