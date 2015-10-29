Tello does not want Barcelona return

Cristian Tello's representative Jose Maria Orobitg has stressed that the attacker is not interested in a return to Barcelona once his loan spell with Porto finishes at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old joined Porto on a two-year loan deal in July 2014 and has since developed into an important first-team member at the Portuguese giants.

Tello is due to return to Camp Nou next June, but his agent has made it clear that he prefers to stay at Porto.

"Tello and I have already told Barcelona that he does not want to return to Camp Nou," Orobitg told O Jogo.

"And Barcelona do not want to have any players who would rather be elsewhere. His future is not at Barcelona.

"Tello would like to stay at Porto. He really wants to stay put and we are not just saying this to give him a good image. He loves Porto and has always been treated very well.

"It all depends on what Porto want. We have not heard anything yet. If Porto don't want him to stay, he will move on. There is plenty of interest from other countries. His priority is to stay at Porto, though."

Tello netted seven goals in 25 league appearances last term, but has yet to score in the Primeira Liga this campaign.