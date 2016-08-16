Tello joins Fiorentina on season-long deal

Barcelona have confirmed that Cristian Tello will join Fiorentina on loan for the 2016-17 season.

The 25-year-old, who spent half of last term at the Artemio Franchi after an initial spell with Porto, was pictured in Florence on Tuesday, having arrived to complete a medical.

The deal includes an option for Fiorentina to make the move permanent at the end of the season, with the Serie A club contractually obliged to play the winger in a certain percentage of matches.

"FC Barcelona and Fiorentina have arrived at an agreement for the loan of Cristian Tello for the 2016-17 season," a Barca statement read.

"The Italian club contractually agrees that the participation of the player remains active during the loan.

"The agreement includes an option for Fiorentina to buy the player at the end of the 2016-17, which FC Barcelona can block."

Tello emerged through the Barca youth system before making his first-team debut under Pep Guardiola in 2011, but he struggled for consistent playing time prior to an initial loan switch to Porto in 2014.

He caused something of a stir on social media by arriving for his Fiorentina medical wearing an 'I love beer' t-shirt.