Tello only interested in Fiorentina, says agent

Barcelona winger Cristian Tello is only interested in a move to Fiorentina, according to his agent.

The 24-year-old made 15 league appearances with the Serie A outfit in a loan spell last season and is now focused on a return to Florence.

And his representative, Josep Maria Orobitg, has insisted that Tello will not entertain interest from any other club.

"Tello will go to Fiorentina or stay at Barcelona, where I don't think he'll have much space," he told Sky.

"He has a lot of offers, but he only wants Fiorentina."

The one-cap Spain international had previously made a temporary move to Porto, with his Barca career so far consisting of just 17 LaLiga starts.