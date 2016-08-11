Ter Stegen out of Supercopa with knee injury

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been ruled out of the Spanish Supercopa first leg with Sevilla after spraining a knee ligament.

The Germany international damaged his left knee during Thursday's training and subsequent medical checks have confirmed that he will be sidelined for the match at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

"Marc-Andre ter Stegen sprained a ligament in his left knee during the Thursday morning training session following the 3-2 defeat of Sampdoria," a Barca statement confirmed.

"This means that he will be unable to play in the Spanish Super Cup first leg in Seville this coming Sunday. The German goalkeeper's availability beyond that will depend on how his injury progresses."

Ter Stegen's future at Camp Nou has been shrouded in doubt as he continues to battle Claudio Bravo for the number one spot under Luis Enrique, with reports linking him with a transfer to Manchester City.

He came on as a second-half substitute in place of Jordi Masip in the Joan Gamper Trophy win over Sampdoria on Wednesday.