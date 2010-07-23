Terms & conditions: Football Dream Day

1. Open to all UK residents aged 18 or over, except employees and their immediate families or agents of Kumho Tyre UK, Manchester United or anyone professionally associated with the draw. The child eligible to win the prize and attend the Kumho Football Dream Day with the winner must be between the age of 6 and 16 years old.

2. Entries must be made by fully completing the competition form by Friday 20th August 2010 midnight.

3. The prize that can be won is one adult space on the Kumho Football Dream Day August 27 2010 and one child space on the Kumho Football Dream Day.

4. By entering the prize draw, you agree that you have obtained parental permission for the child to attend with you, if applicable.

5. The prize does not include transportation costs to or from the venue, entertainment, spending money, personal insurance or any other costs not specifically mentioned in point 3 above.

6. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable, and no cash alternative will be offered.

7. Only one competition entry per person shall be allowed.

8. The winners will be drawn at random from all valid entries received, and shall be notified by email Monday August 23 2010. If a prize is unclaimed after reasonable efforts have been made to contact the winner, the Promoter will be entitled to dispose of the prize as it sees fit without any liability to the winner for having done so.

9. The Promoter reserves the right to withdraw or amend the promotion as necessary due to circumstances outside its reasonable control.

10. Entry to the prize draw confirms acceptance of these rules as final and legally binding.

11. The Promoter reserves the right to reserve entry of, or refuse to award the prize to, anyone in breach of the prize draw rules.

12. The Promoter reserves the right to cancel this competition and to make any amendment or addition to these terms.

13. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for electronic entries that are not received or delivered.

14. By entering the prize draw, the winner consents to the following: (i) for the winner’s name to be disclosed to any person requesting that the Promoter confirms the identity of the winner; (ii) for the child attending the Kumho Football Dream Day to have his/her name disclosed to any person requesting that the Promoter confirms the identity of the child; and (iii) for the winner and the child’s name and/or photograph to be published for promotional or marketing purposes.

15. Subject to point 14 above, details of the prize draw winner and the child attending the Kumho Football Dream Day will be made available upon request from Kumho Tyres [The Promotor: see point 19] (subject to data protection legislation).

16. Entrants are advised to print and keep a copy of these rules.

17. The Promoter’s decision on all matters is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

18. This competition shall be governed by English law.

19. Promoter: Kumho Tyre (UK) Ltd, 2635 Kings Court, The Crescent, Birmingham, B37 7YE, England.