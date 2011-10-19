Terms & conditions: McDonald's Player Escort

WIN:Be Player Escort for England v Spain

PRIZE PROMOTION PROVISIONS

1. Rules: Please note that, in addition to these provisions, entrants are bound by both the Promoter’s and the Supplemental Rules For Third Party Promotions Featuring Football-Themed Prizes Supplied By McDonald’s (“General Rules”) at www.mcdonalds.co.uk/policies/football-terms-and-conditions.shtml

2. Participants: Must be 18 and over and UK resident and a parent or guardian of the child wanting to receive a place as a player escort.

3. Duration of Promotion: Enter the Promotion between October 19 and November 9 inclusive.

4. Entry Criteria: Answer a question correctly to be entered in to a draw for a chance to win.

5. Conditions of entry: Limit of one entry per person.

6. How to Submit your Entry: Entries to be submitted via the website. No other method of entry will be accepted.

7. Prizes: The prize pool consists of two prizes each of: One player escort place at the England v Spain match on November 12 2011 for a child aged 7–11 at time of match, including four match tickets and a player escort strip as well as a contribution towards travel costs. A parent/guardian must sign liability release, certification and publicity-consent forms as well as undertaking to accompany the player escort.

8. Prize Awards: Winning entrants will be notified by telephone and/or email (as the Promoter elects). If prize notification is to be sent by email, the address registered at time of entry will be used. If the winner is to be contacted by telephone, the number registered upon entry will be used. If no response is received by the Promoter before November 10, an alternative winner will be selected.

9. General: Winners will be required for promotional and media activity in relation to this promotion and other related McDonald's football activities, including facilitating the publication of press releases, editorial and photographs on the UK websites of the Promoter, McDonald's, and The FA, winners’ local media and in McDonald's UK restaurants.

10. Promoter’s Details: Haymarket Media Group, Teddington, Middlesex, TW11 9BE.