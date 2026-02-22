‘Zubimendi complements Declan Rice brilliantly – he’s the guard dog in front of the centre-backs’ Gilberto Silva outlines what Martin Zubimendi brings to Arsenal

Arsenal’s progress under Mikel Arteta has been as much about structure as it has style.

While the Gunners of old under Arsene Wenger cultivated a reputation as English football’s most silky side, Arteta’s Arsenal is more robust and more physical with particular importance placed on the Emirates engine room.

Gilberto Silva played that role during the Gunners last title win and believes that Arteta was able to add the final piece to a title-winning jigsaw in the summer.

Gilberto on Zubimendi’s role at Arsenal

Gilberto Silva was an Arsenal midfield mainstay in the 2000s (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martin Zubimendi was snapped up by Arsenal from Real Sociedad for a fee of £55million in the summer and Gilberto sees a kindred spirit in the Basque star.

“Zubimendi complements Declan Rice brilliantly – he’s the guard dog in front of the centre-backs, occupying space, playing simply and efficiently,” Gilberto tells FourFourTwo.

Gilberto was a Premier League and World Cup winner in that role and believes that the 24-time Spain international has the anticipation and positional discipline that served him so well during his own six-year stint in north London.

“He’s the little engine – constantly filling the gaps, offering Declan the freedom to push forward, arrive in the box and even score goals.”

While Arsenal have moved into the second half of February in contention for all four major trophies this year, the club’s ultimate goal is to return to the summit of English football and claim their first Premier League title since 2004.

A hat-trick of successive second-placed finishes threatens to give Arsenal an always-the-bridesmaid label and Gilberto admits coming so close, so many times may be an issue.

Zubimendi cost the Gunners £55million (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Staying in the title race for four consecutive years is difficult,” he continues.

“When you go all the way and don’t quite make it, it takes a toll mentally. But this group alone isn’t responsible for the long gap since the club’s last Premier League title.”