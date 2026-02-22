Pre-Match Poser no.15: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Another week, another Pre-Match Poser…

Paraguay, the very next game; Croatia, the very next game; Argentina, three games later; Argentina again, getting revenge in the very next game; the Netherlands, five games later. Which country comes next in the sequence?

Q. Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg was only booked once in his career against Tottenham Hotspur. What was unusual about the very next Premier League yellow he received?



A. It came over a decade later as an assistant manager at Arsenal. Ljungberg’s only yellow against Spurs as a player wasn’t for Arsenal but for West Ham – and it was his final booking as a player in the league… but when he returned to the Prem as a member of Unai Emery’s coaching staff in 2019, he was disciplined for an outburst from the dugout against Norwich City.

