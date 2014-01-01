Terry rules out England World Cup return

The Chelsea skipper has produced a series of excellent displays at the heart of Jose Mourinho's defence this season, leading to calls that the 33-year-old should be coaxed out of retirement.

The centre-back – who made his international debut in June 2003 and retired over nine years later – says he will not be convinced to return to the world stage.

"I'm just enjoying my football for Chelsea at the moment," Terry told BT Sport after Chelsea's 3-0 win at Southampton on Wednesday.

"That door is closed for me. I'm really happy with the way I am playing for Chelsea.

"And for me that is the most important thing. It was a great victory away from home today."

Terry retired from international football in September 2012, citing that his career had become "untenable" after the Football Association (FA) pursued racial abuse charges against him.

He was banned for four matches by the FA and fined £220,000 after being found guilty of racially abusing QPR defender Anton Ferdinand.