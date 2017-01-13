Terry talk dismissed by Howe
Eddie Howe has denied suggestions that John Terry could leave Chelsea for Bournemouth in the January transfer window.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has not held talks with Chelsea or John Terry over a potential transfer.
Recent reports suggested Bournemouth are keen to sign the Blues captain on loan until the end of the season, with Terry struggling to secure regular first-team action under Antonio Conte.
Though effusive in his praise for the former England skipper, Howe has made it clear that he has not made a bid to bring Terry to the Vitality Stadium.
"No. No negotiations with Chelsea at all," Howe said at a news conference.
"Look I admire John Terry greatly as a footballer, he is one of my favourite ever central defenders.
"When I looked at people when I was playing to try and emulate and get close to, he was one that I followed.
"But there have been no discussions and no meeting. Nothing."
The 36-year-old has made just five Premier League appearances this term and was shown a red card on his last appearance, against Peterborough United in the FA Cup.
