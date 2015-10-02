Tetchy Advocaat insists he has no plans to walk out on Sunderland

Dick Advocaat has denied suggestions he will quit the Sunderland job should his side lose to West Ham on Saturday.

Reports on Friday morning claimed the Dutchman had become disillusioned with life at the Stadium of Light and would stand down if the Black Cats failed to see off Slaven Bilic's men at the weekend.

But in a strained press conference, cut short when Advocaat refused to answer more questions on his future, the former Netherlands and Belgium boss insisted he had no plans to walk.

"Definitely not," he said. "I don't know where that has come from.

"The fact is it's now Friday and I am manager of Sunderland. But what will happen on Sunday, or a week on Sunday, or nine months after Sunday…

"Then I will tell you the real story. But now I am still here.

"I'm the one who takes the decisions about my future."

Sunderland are propping up the Premier League table having claimed just two points from their opening seven games but Advocaat repeated his insistence that he is the best man for the job.

"If I felt I wasn't the right person, then I wouldn't be here now," he added.

"Nothing has changed. When I think it is time to do something then I will do so. Today is not the time to do something.

"The fact is you can be ill tomorrow. Why do you always talk about 'if, if, if'. The fact is I am here and tomorrow I am here.

"But what happens after that… things can change in a day, in a week, in a month, in nine months. It is the same for all managers."