Tete relishing fresh start at Lyon after Ajax woes

Kenny Tete is ready to put a frustrating season at Ajax behind him after joining Lyon on a five-year deal.

Netherlands international Tete featured in both legs as Ajax overcame Lyon in the semi-finals of the Europa League last term, although he was restricted to five starts in the Eredivisie as Joel Veltman made the right-back position his own.

But the 21-year-old ended the campaign back in the Netherlands national setup and is keen to make up for lost time with Lyon.

"My last season at Ajax was not very positive, it was hard for me," Tete, who joined for a reported €3million fee, told a news conference.

"But I've always been positive. Those were the decisions of the coach."

Tete played alongside forward Bertrand Traore at Ajax last term and, after a season-long loan in Amsterdam, the Burkina Faso forward joined Lyon last month.

"Bertrand Traore being in the side will allow me to be effective faster," Tete added.

Tete was also hindered by an ankle ligament injury during the 2015-16 season but Lyon head coach Bruno Genesio is convinced the youngster will be a hit in Ligue 1.

"At the beginning of the transfer window we had not targeted a right-back but it was a real opportunity," he said.

"We jumped at this opportunity and we are very pleased to welcome Kenny, a young international player.

"We are convinced of the success of Kenny Tete at OL."

Genesio went on to discuss further defensive reinforcements, refusing to rule out a move for Besiktas' Marcelo.

"We do not know if Marcelo will be our choice, but it is a name that matches the features we are looking for."